Vodacom Congo exploits opportunities in mining sector

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VODACOM Congo has committed to the growth of the mining sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is part of the former’s position from a telecommunications company (telco) to technology company (techno).

Through this, Vodacom aims to be a partner for companies of all sizes and in all sectors, with a focus on the mining sector, which is one of the biggest industries in DRC.

Minerals and petroleum are central to the DRC’s economy, making up more than 95 percent of the value of its exports.

Vodacom recently organised a workshop on the sidelines of the eight Mining Week conference in Lubumbashi, where it was a Platinum Sponsor.

In addition to connectivity, the workshop highlighted Vodacom’s ability to establish global technological partnerships with players in the DRC’s mining sector.

“For the first time since 2002, Vodacom Business Unit is presenting a ‘one-stop shop’ and its ability to support mining companies,” said Stephanie Saidi, Sales Manager for Vodacom and Vodafone solutions for Enterprises.

“Through our participation in the DRC Mining Week, we want to forge partnerships with the mining sector to support the DRC’s industrial strategy. We are ready to support the digital and ecological transition (via M-Pesa) of the mining sector, which is essential for economic growth.”

Vodacom is working closely with mining companies to develop new technological solutions that can improve efficiency, increase security, and reduce costs.

“Vodacom is undergoing an exciting transformation, moving from telco to techno,” Pamela Ilunga, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Congo, said.

She said this was leading the company to rethink the solutions it offers to provide optimum solutions for customers.

“This transition from telco to techno involves major changes in our activities, especially as we are moving from being a product provider to a solutions provider,” Ilunga said.

Vodacom Congo is the largest provider of mobile phone services in the DRC, with a 34 percent market share (GSM) and 40 percent for M-Pesa, which boasts more than 21 million subscribers.

– CAJ News