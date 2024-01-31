JINX complete Joburg data fibre installation

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) has completed the installation of high-speed fibre across the span of the entire network to boost the exchange’s resilience and backbone capacity in 2024.

Dark fibre rolled-out between the data centres where JINX is located.

INX-ZA can now easily enable additional capacity between sites as more peers connect to the JINX peering fabric.

JINX data centre locations include Africa Data Centres Halfway House, Africa Data Centres Samrand, Digital Parks Africa Samrand, Dimension Data Parklands, Teraco Isando and Xneelo Samrand.

“Successful digital transformation centred around the generation of e-GDP depends on the infinite bandwidth that dark fibre enables,” said INX-ZA chair, Prenesh Padayachee.

INX-ZA’s overarching objective is to keep internet traffic local to lower costs and improve latencies. The community-run INX-ZA manages South Africa’s only data centre-agnostic and multisite Internet exchange points.

In addition to JINX, INX-ZA also operates South Africa’s other community-run INXes, namely the Cape Town Internet Exchange (CINX), Durban Internet Exchange (DINX) and the Nelson Mandela Bay Internet Exchange Point (NMBINX).

As the African continent’s internet penetration rates catch up fast to the rest of the world, South Africa’s multi-tenant data centre colocation supply is expected to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

As South Africa’s only multi-site Internet exchange point, all INX locations are well positioned to support the continued local development of the internet.

“The data centre and INX sector continues to grow unhindered and this makes a real contribution to reducing the cost to communicate while boosting the economy,” Padayachee said.

Established in June 1996, JINX is Africa’s longest-running exchange point.

– CAJ News