Protests to test the might of new Nigeria government

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE new administration of Nigeria is bracing up for anti-government protests following the suspension and detention of the governor of the central bank.

This is the aftermath of President Bola Tinubu, inaugurated on May 29, last week sacking Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, over alleged abuse of office and corruption, but a move which critics believe is a ploy by the new president to settle political scores.

Emefiele is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and indications are that he will be arraigned in court this week.

In a major turn of events this past weekend in the restless country, DSS alleged a planned rebellion by some “disloyal” staff over the suspension and investigation of Emefiele.

DSS also reported it had identified people and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the government over the suspension and investigation of the chief of the central bank.

The state security agency reported that such groups intend to gather at different points in the capital Abuja and the commercial hub of Lagos in the week with placards depicting the DSS and government “in bad light” as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

“The service (DSS) is, therefore, aware of cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it,” Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, said.

Afunaya slammed what he called misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

“It (DSS) is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership,” he said.

Afunaya said while these efforts were considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, DSS warned the said plotters to desist forthwith from their plans.

“This is more so that the arrow heads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary,” the DSS spokesperson warned.

Afunaya said contrary to some reports, DSS had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

He said DSS implemented Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation and conducted its affairs transparently, professionally and respected the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it (DSS) assures of its professionalism in the current matter(s) under its purview. It will, however, not be distracted or intimidated,” Afunaya insisted.

Another matter the DSS is involved in is the arrest of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on accusations almost similar to Emefiele’s.

Critics believe the two men are victims of a ploy by the ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu, to rid his administration of loyalists to his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who was at the helm of Africa’s most populous country and largest economy from 2015.

– CAJ News