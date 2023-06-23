Call for nominations for the first South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards

by GUGU LOURIE

THE Empire Partner Foundation (EPF), in collaboration with MICT SETA, has launched a call for nominations for the Inaugural 2023 South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards.

EPF has been pioneering youth and entrepreneurship development in the ICT sector since 2016.

The South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards aim to recognise South African talent and locally developed technologies that have made a significant impact on the advancement of technology in the country.

EPF said the awards aim to promote a vibrant and competitive technology ecosystem in the country, while supporting local talent and homegrown technology solutions.

The awards will also inspire and encourage others to pursue similar goals and enhance job creation opportunities which will in turn positively impact youth employment.

Mikhial Mariemuthu, Senior Manager at EPF, says the awards will give talented youth and entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase a wide range of technologies, including software technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Fintech, Edutech, ESG Tech, Data Tech & Property Tech, Virtual Reality and more.

“We are incredibly proud to host this celebration of excellence to recognise and celebrate excellence in technology and highlight the youth, entrepreneurs, businesses, municipalities, and organisations that are making a significant impact on the advancement of technology in the country,” said Mariemuthu.

“This annual event will gather experts, thought leaders and tech funders and will stimulate discussions, generate new ideas and inspire new innovations and collaborations that can drive progress and economic growth in industries.”

Nominations for the Inaugural 2023 South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards are now open and will close on Saturday, 30 September 2023.

LINK: https://www.empirepartnerfoundation.org/epfAwardsForm.htm

Criteria for the award and eligibility

– You should be a South African citizen.

– Young people between the ages of 18 – 35 years

– Be a registered business in South Africa

– be in operation for 1 – 3 years

For entrepreneurs

– 18 – 35 years of age

– Technology Readiness Level – 6 Technology Readiness Level 6 Description:

– Prototype System Verified: System/process prototype demonstration in an operational environment (beta prototype system level).

Impact Sectors

1. Water

2. Energy

3. Unemployment

4. Health

5. Agriculture

6. Housing

7. Education

8. Rural

9. Transport 10

10. Safety

12 awards will be presented

– Lifetime Achievement Award

– Tech Industry leaders

– NPO/NGO Impact in Social, youth & Innovation

– Global Impact – Foreign companies making an impact in SA

– Outstanding Women in Tech

– Young/Emerging Innovator Award

– Best Tech Solution Award

– Best Tech Start-up Award

– Best Tech Product Award

– Entrepreneur of the Year

– Social Impact Creator (Company/Project)

– Leadership & Community Builder Award

The awards gala will be held on Saturday 11 November 2023 at the Montecasino Ballroom in Fourways, Johannesburg.