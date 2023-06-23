ENkovukeni community connected to the digital world

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE days of travelling long distances and spending scarce financial resources to access the basic needs such as computers and the internet are over for the community of ENkovukeni.

This follows the opening of a local hub where they can have access to these basics, which enables them to type their curriculum vitas, apply for further learning and employment, do assignments and print documents.

Previously, they have been forced to travel to Manguzi town.

ISimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, in partnership with Wild Oceans (on the programme known as Oceans Alive) and the Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife and Tembe Traditional Authority launched ENkovukeni community resource hub this week.

This facility is intended to be a valuable resource center that benefits community, provide support for key initiatives such as building ocean awareness, training, micro-enterprise development, employment opportunities for youth, support for community involvement in conservation activities and tourism opportunities, facilitate access to amenities- including library, play area for children, cell-phone charging stations, printers, computers, and internet access- remote craft production and sales, demonstrate projects linked to nature-based solutions and climate-smart agriculture.

ENkovukeni is located on the Northern side of the Park in Kosi Bay.

It is one of the disadvantaged communities residing in iSimangaliso Park.

Sibusiso Bukhosini, Chief Executive Officer of iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, said it is their mission to protect, conserve and present it’s world heritage values for current and future generations whilst benefiting communities living in and adjacent to the Park by facilitating optimal tourism and related development.

He further congratulated the eNkovukeni community for receiving this facility.

Bukhosini also said developing communities such as the ENkovukeni community is one of the main concerns of iSimangaliso.

“It is amongst iSimangaliso’s objectives to empower historically disadvantaged communities,” he said.

This facility has enough space for the community to host community meetings, workshops and training.

ENkovukeni hub accommodates all age groups as it also provides access to sewing machines and skills training to elderly women of this community.

Women are making an income and supporting their families by sewing.

The construction of the ENkovukeni resource hub facility assisted in employing contractors from the community.

Local youth have been appointed as full time workers at the hub.

– CAJ News