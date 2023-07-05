Situation deteriorating for Chinese in CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – CHINA has expressed more worry over the safety of its citizens and enterprises in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Asian nation has reminded its nationals to evacuate from areas and consider moving to the capital city, Bangui, which appears the region least affected by insecurity.

The Chinese embassy, which is based in Bangui, described the security situation in CAR as becoming more severe and complex.

Except for the capital, other regions, especially the areas around Bambari in the central part, have a red security risk level, which means extremely high risk.

“The Chinese embassy in Central Africa once again reminds Chinese citizens that all Chinese institutions, enterprises and citizens in Central Africa should resolutely put an end to paralyzed thoughts and fluke mentality, establish a bottom line thinking, and do not go to or stay outside the capital Bangui.”

The embassy advised institutions, enterprises and personnel still in other provinces to evacuate or move to safe areas urgently.

“If Chinese citizens who are already in the local area have not yet reported, they must complete the personal information report as soon as possible.”

In case of emergency, Chinese have been advised to contact the embassy or report to police.

The embassy listed the main incidents of violence over the past month.

Most are blamed on the Patriotic Revolutionary Alliance rebel group.

It has been engaged in running battles with the Central African Armed Forces.

In the most recent documented attack, it attacked the village of Kotocissé in the eastern Haute-Kotto province and kidnapped 86 local students.

CAR has suffered instability since independence from France in 1960. Relations with China were established in 1964.

Critics accuse President Faustin Archange Touadera, at the helm since 2016, of attempting an unconstitutional third term in the next polls in 2025.

He is accused of harassing his opponents.

With 50 percent of the 5-million population not eating enough, CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world.

– CAJ News