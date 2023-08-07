Botswana exchange records highest number of listings

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) -THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) is basking in the glory of recording the highest number of listings on the bourse in a single day.

BSE informed its stakeholders that the number of listed debt securities had doubled to a total of 92 after 46 new debt securities listed on the exchange last Thursday.

“This is the first time in the history of the Exchange that we have had such an avalanche of listings in a single day,” commended Thapelo Tsheole, BSE Chief Executive Officer.

“It is a great moment because we have now exceeded our target for the entire 2022- 2026 strategy period. Therefore, it encourages us to even set new unimaginable targets for the future which we could definitely beat.”

BSE attributed the growth to the creation of an enabling environment for debt securities to be listed on the exchange.

In 2022, the BSE implemented the revised Debt Listings Requirements to promote and support the listing of different types of debt securities such as Commercial Paper, Asset Backed Debt Securities and, most recently, Sustainable Bonds.

Subsequently, the BSE implemented a competitive fee structure for listing Commercial Paper, which is lower than the fee structure for listing Bonds, to nurture and support the issuances of short term debt securities.

Meanwhile, the BSE this past weekend carried out some maintenance of the website and mobile app infrastructure to upgrade some components to newer versions.

BSE has a market capitalisation of P396 billion (US$29,66 billion).

– CAJ News