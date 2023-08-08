Firms join forces to drive direct hotel bookings

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – A GROUNDBREAKING collaboration is set to reshape the way hotels attract guests, drive revenue and enhance guest experiences.

Sojern, the leading travel marketing platform, and Profitroom, a global booking and technology platform, have announced a new collaboration.

The partnership aims to equip hotels worldwide with a combination of advanced booking technology and data-driven marketing solutions.

This will enable hoteliers to effortlessly reach travellers searching for a place to stay and drive direct bookings on their website, ultimately leading to increased revenue.

“With travellers increasingly relying on multiple digital channels to discover, plan and book their trips, the hospitality industry is undergoing a profound shift,” said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director, Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, Sojern.

He believes the collaboration between Sojern and Profitroom is timed to address the evolving needs of hoteliers of all sizes, helping them navigate the complex landscape of digital marketing and guest acquisition, and ultimately drive measurable results while boosting profitability.

“In an exciting year for Sojern, we are thrilled to partner with Profitroom to empower hotels with the tools and insights they need to succeed in today’s competitive market,” Beckwith added.

Profitroom boasts what is hailed as one of the highest-converting booking engines on the market, complemented by powerful marketing automation tools, an advanced channel manager and a website builder.

By integrating these offerings with Sojern’s digital marketing capabilities, hoteliers are set to optimise their online presence, attract high-value guests, and streamline operations.

Sojern recently introduced its suite of Guest Experience Solutions through the acquisition of VenueLytics.

“We are excited to join forces with Sojern and help hoteliers accelerate growth while increasing direct online revenue,” said Samantha Williams, Commercial Director, Profitroom.

She added, “By leveraging each other’s strengths, we will equip hotels with a winning combination of innovative technology and data-driven marketing solutions.”

Profitroom has already made significant progress in the Latin American, Nordic, Polish, South African and United Kingdom markets, with 3 500 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Profitroom meanwhile has organised On Tour series of events in Cape Town, Hoedspruit, Johannesburg, Nelspruit and Pietermaritzburg in South Africa to equip hoteliers with the best hospitality booking technology, offering discussions on the latest trends and highlighting strategies to increase revenue.

– CAJ News