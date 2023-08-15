Ethiopian Airlines expands UK service

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines will commence a thrice-weekly service between London and Gatwick to its United Kingdom (UK) service, starting from November 21.

The new service will be operational every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

It will offer a direct flight between London-Gatwick and Addis Ababa onboard Airbus A350 with Business Class and Economy cabins, providing seamless connectivity to Ethiopian Airlines’ vast global networks stretched across Africa, Far East, the Americas and Asia.

“We have a 50-year relation with UK,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew.

“We give high regards to our Heathrow services and now we are excited to add Gatwick to our vast global network. We are ready to stretch our reach to Gatwick and provide our renowned, award-winning services.”

Over the years, the airline has established partnerships with over 100 UK-based companies in the aviation sector.

“Our expansion in the UK, among others, will enable us to nurture this cooperation and partnership to a higher level,” Tasew said.

Ethiopian Airlines last served Gatwick in 2006.

Henock Woubishet, Area Manager for UK and Ireland, said the UK is a strong and important market for Ethiopian.

“Adding London-Gatwick to our UK schedule is truly great news as it will enable us to provide much-needed capacity not only for our passengers but also for our cargo services carried in the belly hold,” Woubishet said.

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick, welcomed Ethiopian Airlines back to London Gatwick.

“As the largest carrier in Africa, this is an excellent addition to our network and adds a valuable, direct connection to Eastern Africa,” Wear said.

Ethiopian Airlines is the latest in a number of carriers looking to operate long-haul routes from Gatwick.

– CAJ News