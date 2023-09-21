Race against time to revive education in Libya

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – AID agencies are racing to deliver a fast-acting response and provide education and protection to children affected by the recent floods in Libya.

In addition to claiming 11 000 lives and impacting 880 000 people, the inclement weather damaged at least 280 schools in the North African country.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and its strategic partners are scurrying to ensure the revival of education.

“The climate crisis is an education crisis,” said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of ECW.

It is the United Nations (UN) global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

“Just like armed conflicts abruptly and brutally disrupt the education of children and youth worldwide, so does the climate crisis,” Sherif said.

“We need to respond now. Their education cannot wait. In Libya, close to 300 schools have been destroyed or damaged by the floods, and many are being used as temporary shelters.”

Sherif said scaling up climate financing means addressing the consequences climate change had on education with urgency, while also ensuring climate adaptation and mitigation.

“This is why we are releasing a First Emergency Response to Libya now,” the envoy said.

At this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Climate Ambition Summit, ECW called on donors to step up financial support for the UN’s US$71,4 million flash appeal, which will reach 250 000 people, including over 75 000 people through the education and protection response.

ECW’s new $2 million First Emergency Response allocation will have a strong focus on establishing temporary learning spaces, rehabilitating damaged schools, and supporting protection, mental health and the well-being of girls and boys whose lives have been affected by the devastating floods.

Recent analysis from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office indicates that extreme weather events are impacting the education of nearly 40 million children every year.

In Libya, a decade-long conflict is aggravating matters.

