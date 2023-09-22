Durban to celebrate Africa’s rich heritage

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Azibuye Emasisweni (let us return to our cultures) will bring together Africans from all walks of life and afford them an opportunity to celebrate their heritage together.

It will be held on September 30 at the Dube Trade Port.

The event will celebrate the diverse continent’s culture in African dance, music, attire and poetry, under the theme, “Our Culture and our Heritage is our Pride.”

Thobekile Ndlovu is the founder of the event.

“We will also have business opportunities where different vendors will be trading that day and others showcasing their great products,” she said.

“We also have the fashion show where different Fashion Designers will be showcasing their great products that day too,” Ndlovu added.

Ndlovu believes the Dube Trade port is convenient for everyone, including those travelling from outside Durban because of its proximity to the King Shaka International Airport.

“Also it is an amazing place. Currently, it has great upcoming developments that we’d like the community to be informed of. We use local vendors to cater for the event,” Ndlovu said.

She said the aim to use local vendors is for the community to benefit from the event.

“Another aim for the event is to restore the dignity of our culture and to instill the importance of celebrating our heritage as a civilised community. We tend to allow civilisation to dilute our understanding of our culture and identity,” Ndlovu said.

September is celebrated as Heritage Month in South Africa.

– CAJ News