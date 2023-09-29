Uganda to receive ex-combatants from CAR

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE repatriation, from Central African Republic (CAR) to Uganda, and reintegration of ex-combatants belonging to the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and their associates is gathering pace.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is facilitating the final phase.

A total of 67 individuals, including 16 ex-combatants, 15 women and 36 children, have been identified and transferred from Mboki to Bangassou, after which they will return to Uganda.

Since July, this process has resulted in over 75 ex-combatants and their associates returning to Uganda.

“It is an essential pillar for sustainable peace in the Central African Republic,” said a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

The deployment this month of UN peacekeepers and personnel of the Central African Armed Forces to the Mboki and Obo areas, in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture, has helped facilitate this process.

The UN is satisfied this has also contributed to gradually restoring security for the local population, through joint patrolling.

LRA is an extremist organization which started operations in 1987, in northern Uganda, but wreaked havoc in neighbouring countries.

It was driven out of Uganda in the mid-2000s and crossed borders.

Leader of the rebel group, Joseph Kony, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crimes charges.

He is said to be hiding in South Sudan.

