Justine introduces new perfumes for festive season

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African leading beauty brand, Justine, has introduced a line of new fragrances in time for the gifting season.

These are called Pure for Her and Pure for Him.

“We are excited to introduce this line up of male and female fragrances to our range,” said Edwin Kodinye, Justine Head of Beauty Categories.

“In today’s hustle and bustle lifestyle, Pure for Her and Pure for Him infuses the senses with a sense of tranquility and serenity, which is a welcome respite from everyday commotion.”

Kodinye said they had gone to extraordinary lengths to research, develop and source the right ingredients to formulate these scents.

“We are confident that Pure for Her and Pure for Him will endear themselves to our customers this gifting season and beyond, and will grow to become signature scents.”

The 50ml Pure for Her Eau de Parfum contains oils of natural origin cedarwood oil, locally sourced orange oil, vetiver oil from Madagascar, mandarin oil, bergamot oil, lemon oil and clary sage oil.

The 90ml Pure for Him Eau de Toilette is defined by a balanced woody fougère scent.

Both fragrances are targeted at younger, more progressive male and female consumers who want to be in touch with their true inner self, according to Justine.

Justien is celebrating 50 years in the industry.

–CAJ News