Chinese trio missing in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – WITH three nationals missing and kidnapping, death and injury of Chinese citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) rife, it is high time the Asian nationals evacuated or beefed up security.

This is according to the Chinese Embassy in the Central African country as the insurgency shows no sign of relenting.

“Currently, the security situation in the DRC is complex and severe. The security environment continues to deteriorate,” the embassy stated.

It quoted statistics indicating at least 252 local armed groups and 14 foreign armed groups were active in the eastern DRC.

The reign of terror is prevalent in Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Maniema, Tanganyika and other provinces.

According to the latest data provided by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in August this year, March 23 Movement (M23) and other armed groups have displaced at least 590 000 people in eastern DRC.

The Chinese embassy stated since the second half of 2021, many vicious cases involving Chinese citizens and companies had occurred in the above-mentioned areas, resulting in the kidnapping, death and injury of many Chinese citizens.

“So far, the whereabouts of three kidnapped Chinese citizens are still unknown,” the agency stated.

The embassy has reminded all Chinese citizens in the DRC to strengthen safety precautions.

They are discouraged to go to Haut-Uélé, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and other high-risk areas of the DRC.

“Local Chinese citizens and companies are asked to evacuate or move to a safe area as soon as possible.”

In addition, the embassy emphasized that Chinese citizens and enterprises in DRC should strictly abide by laws and regulations and not participate in illegal gold mining and related activities.

“Any gold mining activities that are not approved by Congolese government departments and do not hold valid certificates are illegal and are not protected by Congolese law, and may cause damage to personal rights and property.”

– CAJ News