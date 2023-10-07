KZN upbeat for MTN 8 final

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SATURDAY’S MTN 8 final is anticipated to exceed last year’s R10,7 million (US$553 000) direct spend and contribution of R21,4 million contribution to Durban’s economy.

Defending champions, Orlando Pirates, will play rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida.

Some 54 000 spectators witnessed last year’s final between Pirates and local side, AmaZulu Football Club.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, welcomed visitors ahead of Saturday’s final.

Visitor arrivals have peaked from Thursday, which is expected to improve overall hotel as well as bed and breakfast occupancy.

The provincial government and eThekwini Municipality on Friday hosted the MTN 8 Final Breakfast at Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda.

This was to welcome the two teams, soccer administrators, sponsors, key role-players and members of the media.

“It is pleasing to know that hotel operators and accommodation are already doing well,” said Siboniso Duma, Member of the Executive Committee for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

He said as the weekend soccer match coincides with the end of school holidays, they expected accommodation bookings to spike.

The township economy is also anticipated to thrive, taverns, restaurants, braai centres and car washes benefitting.

– CAJ News