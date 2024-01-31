Bafana receive praise for humbling Morocco 2-0

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire Bureau

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – BAFANA Bafana’s 2-0 victory over the continent’s number one ranked Morocco has been widely celebrated back home as the national team storms into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) the quarter final.

Congratulatory messages came from politicians, business, sport, academia and general public following two brilliant goals by Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena that condemned Morocco out of the prestigious AFCON tournament contested at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pédro, Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday night.

Immediately after the Sudanese referee Mahmood Ali Mahmoud Ismail blew his whistle to end the match, South Africa’s political heavyweights poured their congratulatory messages.

The South African Head of State and ruling African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa applauded Bafana for raising the country’s flag saying he wished the team more victories ahead.

“Well done to Hugo Broos and @BafanaBafana on advancing to the #AFCON2023 quarterfinals with your victory over the continent’s leading side, Morocco. No pressure – but we know you have it in you to make us proud again,” Ramaphosa said.

Similarly, the party’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, transformed his infamous tone labelling Bafana Bafana as “a bunch of losers” into a “a bunch of winners.”

“What we saw here (Bafana players) was a Bunch of Winners with love for their country; congratulations,” Mbalula said.

Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa commented: “What a fantastic performance by @BafanaBafana. This win shows what our national teams can achieve with the support of South Africans. Let’s continue to support Bafana Bafana as they march to the #AFCON2023 quarterfinals!”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu praised: “Well done Bafana Bafana for defeating the Number 1 ranked National Football Team in the continent! (Morocco),” while Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen declared: “Incredible victory by @BafanaBafana.”

Gauteng Premier, who is also the ANC provincial chairman, Panyaza Lesufi rejoined: “Pride of the Nation (South Africa). It’s unbelievable! #BafanaPride #BafanaKaofela Well done,” while the ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe would only say: “Congratulations

@BafanaBafana.”

Meanwhile the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the quarter-final fixtures ahead of the weekend games.

Full fixtures below:

FRIDAY, 02 February 2024

Africa Cup of Nations

– Nigeria vs Angola (19:00)

– DR Congo vs Guinea (22:00)

SATURDAY, 03 February 2024

– Mali vs Cote d’Ivoire (19:00)

– Cape Verde vs South Africa (22:00)

– CAJ News