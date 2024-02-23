Meetings Africa showcases SA’s sustainable brands

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 20 South African vendors will showcase their products to the world at the upcoming Meetings Africa.

The event is scheduled for Johannesburg from Monday to Wednesday.

The Sustainability Village, where the vendors will exhibit, offers delegates from across the world an immersive experience, fostering support for local artisans.

The products at the sustainability village are eco-friendly – an innovative departure from conventional conference gifts.

“Through the products at the Sustainability Village, we not only promote these businesses and contribute to our country’s economy, but we also invite guests to select a piece of South Africa to take back home with them,” said Bjorn Hufkie, General Manager (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Sales at the South African National Convention Bureau.

“It is all part of ensuring that we tell an authentic South African story. It’s an integral part of what makes South African events truly stand out. We can’t imagine a Meetings Africa without this delightful marketplace in a conference setting.”

Hufkie said the village serves as a lively marketplace showcasing the craftsmanship and entrepreneurship of local talents.

“Initiatives like the Sustainability Village extend market access for artisans, creating a lasting impact beyond the three days of the Meetings Africa show.”

Within the village, eco-friendly pop-up exhibitors will spotlight sustainable solutions benefiting both businesses and the environment. Noteworthy brands include Noona Stylez, a black-owned company specializing in unique fabric accessories crafted from recycled materials.

