Renewed reign of terror displaces thousands in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – RESURGENT violence by Islamist militants has displaced more than 70 000 civilians in northern Mozambique since February.

The surge in violence suggests local forces and armies deployed by Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are struggling to quell the insurgency by the Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a (ASWJ) Islamist militant group.

The situation could get worse, with the departure of these forces slated to be complete by July.

They fled the Cabo Delgado province and sought protection in the southern districts.

In the Chiure district alone, more than 56 000 people have been affected.

More than 33 000 of those displaced have crossed into Nampula province. Militants have responded likewise, claiming attacks on Christian villages in the province.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis.

William Spindler, UNHCR spokesperson, said almost 90 percent of displaced people were women, many of them pregnant, people with disabilities and older adults.

More than half of the newly displaced are girls and boys.

“This highlights the urgent need for specific assistance and protective measures to address the needs of vulnerable populations,” Spindler said.

Widespread destruction of residential areas and religious and community facilities, such as schools and health centres has characterised the violence.

More than 709 000 people are internally displaced due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups since 2017 and the impact of the climate crisis.

Affected families have sought refuge in displacement sites and host communities in Nampula.

UNHCR’s total needs in Mozambique amount to US$49 million, which is currently only 17 percent funded.

Crisis24, the security think-tank, noted the regional security presence is decreasing amid the phased withdrawal of troops provided by Mozambique’s allies.

