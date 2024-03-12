MTN dominates SA mobile network experience

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN continues to take home the largest haul of awards in Opensignal’s analysis of the mobile network experience in South Africa.

In the latest report, MTN won seven out of 15 categories outright and shared a further three awards with its rivals due to statistical ties.

Meanwhile, Vodacom wins the second largest share, leading solely in four categories including overall and 5G Coverage experience, and jointly wins in a further two.

Telkom is the only other operator to achieve an outright win, with leading scores in Availability.

As MTN wins the awards for both Download and Upload Speed Experience, with its users have the fastest overall experience.

MTN users see average download speeds of 47Mbps, almost 50 percent faster than runner-up Vodacom.

Vodacom continues to win the 5G Download Speed award

Its users again see the fastest average 5G download speeds- 195,9Mbps. On the other hand, MTN holds on to the 5G Upload Speed award.

Vodacom wins Consistent Quality outright for the second consecutive time, with 62,7 percent of tests meeting the minimum thresholds to support more demanding commonly used mobile applications, such as video calling or uploading an image to social media.

MTN leads in overall and 5G Games Experience.

– CAJ News