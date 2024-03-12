Schneider launches partner scheme for SA market

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SCHNEIDER Electric is launching its Pro-Retailer Channel Programme in the South African market, aimed at supporting the company’s indirect partner network.

The company is a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

Bradley Archer, Virtual Accounts Manager at Schneider Electric, explains that apart from a limited number of direct partners, customers have not been able to open direct accounts with the firm for years.

Indirect partners, such as smaller hardware and electrical supply shops, could only source some stock from Schneider Electric and the rest from its direct partners.

These retailers typically resell Schneider Electric’s full range of low voltage (LV) electrical distribution products and systems, including circuit breakers, buses and enclosures.

“We noticed a large gap in the market in terms of our indirect partners. They didn’t have access to our full basket of products, so to purchase all the stock that Schneider Electric offers was a rather complicated process for them,” Archer said.

Any indirect partner can sign up for the Pro-Retailer Channel Programme.

The only condition is that a Pro-Retailer must achieve a target of R200 000 (US$10 750) sales per year of Schneider Electric products to receive maximum benefits.

The Pro-Retailer Channel Programme was introduced to the market through a soft launch in late 2023 and according to Riyaadh Saley, Channel Marketing Specialist at Schneider Electric, received a positive response from the channel.

“We ultimately want to saturate the market by giving everyone access to our products at a fair, market-related price,” Saley said.

– CAJ News