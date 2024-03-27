Madagascar under threat of Cyclone 20

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – MADAGASCAR is on high alert amid the threat posed by Tropical Cyclone 20.

It has formed in the Indian Ocean, and at the time of publication of this article, was tracking west-southwestward just northeast of Madagascar.

The storm’s centre of circulation was approximately 774 km (481 miles) north-northeast of Antananarivo, the capital city.

It is projected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone through Friday.

Meteo Madagascar has issued yellow heavy rain alerts for Atsinanana and Analanjirofo regions.

There are red strong wind alerts for northeastern and southern Madagascar, and red strong swell alerts for the coast of northern, southern, and eastern Madagascar ahead of the arrival of the storm.

The weather is forecast to deteriorate further on Saturday, with heavy to violent thundery showers and cyclonic conditions.

There are fears of flash flooding and landslides.

Meteo Madagascar has warned the inclement weather could trigger localized business, transport, and utility disruptions, rendering some bridges or roadways impassable.

“Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary closures of ports are also possible.”

In the other Indian Ocean island, the Mauritius Meteorological Service has warned of passing showers, mainly over the Central Plateau and the windward slopes on Thursday.

The showers are likely to become frequent and scattered on Friday.

This time in 2023, Cyclone Freddy left over 1 400 people dead, being one of the deadliest tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean, second behind Cyclone Idai in 2019.

