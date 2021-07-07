Fastjet plies new route between Bulawayo and Joburg

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – LOW-COST carrier, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has introduced double daily flights between Bulawayo, the second largest city and Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa.

The service comes on the back of demand from travellers mostly seeking single-day shopping and touring.

The Bulawayo-Johannesburg route follows the resumption of flights

between Zimbabwe’s tourism capital, Victoria Falls, and Johannesburg in May.

Fastjet was the first airline to resume flights in response to demand

after the COVID-19 had grounded flights globally.

“It’s true, we are now flying twice daily from Bulawayo to Johannesburg and now people can go shop and return same day. We are already getting bookings,” a spokesperson from the Corporate Communications department told CAJ News Africa.

The official was corroborating a message tea line posted on its social

media pages.

“Introducing new convenient timings between Bulawayo and Johannesburg, with Fastjet new double daily flights,” the company stated.

Fastjet Zimbabwe, the British/South African-based carrier, believes that the increased frequency would help clients reduce the time spent while waiting at the airport.

This is attainable through a flexible timetable.

The airline operates a fleet of 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

Since commencing flights in October 2015, it has carried over 3,5 million passengers and boasts of 90 percent on – time performance.

Fastjet Zimbabwe has established itself as a punctual, reliable and

affordable carrier in selected Southern African routes, in line with its

aim to become the continent’s prime low-cost, pan-African airline.

With Air Zimbabwe struggling, Fastjet has competed with Airlink and the British Airways franchise, Comair, which have the widest network of all South African airlines.

Fastjet recently partnered Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) with the launch of an additional payment channel where clients can get tickets at CBZ Bank branches countrywide.

Fastjet believes this is a new way of enhancing customer experience.

Peter Zimunya, the CBZ Bank Managing Director, said the partnership offered customers a safe and secure environment to complete flight booking process.

“As trusted, innovative and leading brands in our industries, we both

remain committed to provide seamless service to our customers and

contribute to the growth of Zimbabwe’s economy,” he said.

– CAJ News