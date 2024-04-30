Kenya varsities to roll out 5G Tech Spaces

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has emerged in pole position to make its human capital available to European and North-American markets via remote, immersive digital environments.

This according to business and government leaders as the East African country introduces the XR Workforce concept.

XR, which stands for Extended Reality technology, makes it possible for people to learn, work, play and collaborate in data-secure, three-dimensional and artificial intelligence-assisted environments, via remote connections to any location in the world.

Three Kenyan universities are this year poised to roll out 5G Mokki Tech Spaces, in line with the anticipated adoption of XR. The 5G Tech Space is a modular high-tech unit for the use and development of software applications, including applications that leverage ultra-fast internet connections to render an immersive user experience.

The institutions to roll out the technology are Kenyatta University, University of Nairobi and the Technical University of Kenya.

The technology hubs will serve leading companies in North America, Europe and other parts of the world and provide the region with immediate employment and export income.

Tech Spaces offer a cost-efficient, modular learning, innovation, work and service solution, as well as providing reliable internet, uninterrupted electricity, and business connections.

In her keynote speech to the just-concluded American Chamber Business Summit, US Ambassador to Kenya, Margaret Whitman, pointed out Kenya’s gateway position to East Africa, its highly educated workforce, and investment opportunities due to its self-sufficiency in renewable energy.

“Across the Atlantic, encompassing many fields, including ICT, healthcare and business services, the US staffing market would be well served with remote XR Workforce from Kenya and other African countries,” Whitman said.

The 5G Mokki Tech Spaces are said to leverage all growth opportunities recently shortlisted by the government of President William Ruto.

Among these is digital transformation as a means for the region to boost sustainable economic development.

According to experts, Stable connections offered by the 5G Tech Space and the transition to the XR and AI world offer vast opportunities for Africa.

The continent can avoid unnecessary traffic and construction while leapfrogging directly to developing low-emission, resource-efficient products, services and methods.

– CAJ News