Egypt to back SA’s ICJ genocide case against Israel

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – ISRAEL’S escalated genocide in Rafah, Palestine has compelled Egypt to formally back South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it has emerged.

Egypt’s latest move to back South Africa came as a result of Israel’s unwarranted and continued aggression on Palestine’s Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, said the direct targeting of civilians was not condoned.

“(The) continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians, destruction of infrastructure in the enclave, and pushing Palestinians to be displaced from their land led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that created unlivable conditions in the Gaza Strip, in flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law,” Shoukry said.

Egypt’s announcement barely came four days after South Africa had asked the ICJ to issue a new order for Israel to immediately stop the Rafa operation and withdraw from the southernmost Gazan city.

The South African government argued that any further assault on Rafah would pose serious risk to the humanitarian supplies sent to Gaza and the basic services in the undersiege enclave.

Israel’s genocide bombardment on Gaza has to date left more than 35,000 Palestinians dead, mainly children and women while an estimated 79, 000 others were wounded.

In March, the ICJ demanded that Israel should ensure Palestinians receive all basic services and humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

However, Israeli claim its genocide has been orchestrated by Hamas resistance movement, who attacked and killed at least 1,200 Israelis while taking 250 others as hostages.

On the other hand, Palestinians demand that Israel never existed before the 1947 war sponsored by the West, which eventually saw Israel illegally occupy Palestinian land.

– CAJ News