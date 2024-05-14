Smul food range launched in SA

from MTHULISI SIBANDA in Cape Town

Cape Town Bureau

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s In2food Group has made another leap forward with the launch of the smul range.

Utilising whole grains, seeds and nuts while avoiding refined sugars as far as possible, the range is hailed as delicious, nutritious, convenient and suited for any moment in a person’s day.

Smul has been launched at an event in Cape Town.

The range includes five variants of protein powder, snacks such as protein bars (three flavours), whole grain and protein granolas (five flavours), and rice cakes, all developed with unique flavour profiles.

Furthermore, smul will soon be launching a ready to heat, shelf stable meal range, that features Lentil Ragu, Chilli ‘non’ Carne and Tikka Masala as well as a multigrain oatmeal.

“We are passionate about health and wellness in our business. smul is the culmination of three years of intense product development, with some products having gone through multiple versions to fine tune and find the perfect balance between the flavours and nutritional packs we believe our consumers deserve,” said Eric Labuschagne, Managing Executive, smul.

“It’s special for us to finally be here and hold a product that’s great for your body and tastes amazing too,” he added.

Leveraging the popularity of e-commerce, smul will be retailed via www.smul.com with ambitious plans for global expansion.

The products and packaging have been developed to meet the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, with the United States debut planned for June 2024, via the Summer Fancy Food trade show in New York.

Europe will follow, with smul being presented at the SIAL trade show in Paris in October this year.

The smul non-profit foundation will channel 1 percent of all product revenue to social and environmental initiatives.

– CAJ News