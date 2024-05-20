DRC coup quelled

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) security forces have thwarted what would have been a deadly coup d’etat in the capital Kinshasa on Sunday, it has emerged.

The Congolese defense and security forces spokesperson, Sylvain Ekenge confirmed to the media the clashes that eventually suppressed the would-be-coup.

Three suspected coup plotters and two police officers were killed in the clashes that sent panic buttons across the expansive DRC, including neighbouring countries Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

“The army reassures that the situation is under control and asks Kinshasa residents to freely go about their business,” Ekenge said.

According to witnesses, gunshots were heard as early as 4:30 am on Sunday near the residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly.

It emerged that DRC president Felix Tshisekedi was not at the place the coup attackers targeted as he was at the Cite de l’Union Africaine (City of the African Union), a government complex in the Ngaliema commune in the capital.

“The attackers, dressed in military uniform and displaying the Zaire flag, claimed in videos circulating on social media that they wanted to change things in the management of the republic.”

DRC was called Zaire during the reign of Mobutu Sese Seko between 1971 toand 1997.

