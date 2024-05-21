Dinosaur Bank renews focus on Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – DINOSAUR Merchant Bank (DMBL), the London based investment firm, has announced the appointment of Sharma Rambocus to lead their renewed focus on Africa and emerging markets.

He will be focusing on Africa and emerging markets.

“We are delighted to announce the newest addition to the DMBL team, Sharma Rambocus,” said Glenn Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of DMBL.

“With the wealth of experience that Sharma brings, we are confident that he will help DMBL expand its footprint in Africa and the emerging markets.”

Rambocus has close to two decades of expertise in Structured Financing, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange and Derivatives.

Ashley Pover, Head of Fixed Income at DMBL, said, “We are very excited to have Sharma in the DMBL team and look forward to leveraging his expertise.”

Rambocus said, “I am looking forward to my time at DMBL. The African and emerging markets business is an area of high economic growth where DMBL has the potential for robust and dynamic growth.”

