Gigtorps startup secured $20 000 in funding

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE groundbreaking startup, Gigtrops, has raised US$20 000 to emerge as a frontrunner in the digital payment landscape.

The funding comes four months after its founding.

“Gigtrops Payment App is poised to disrupt the digital payment world by offering seamless and instant money transfers globally,” said the founder, Samuel Ntekob.

Speaking from Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, he said leveraging cutting-edge technology, the app provided users with a secure and efficient platform to send and receive funds, transcending geographical barriers and revolutionizing the way people transact digitally.

“Our mission at Gigtrops is to simplify and enhance the digital payment experience for individuals and businesses worldwide,” he assured.

“We are thrilled to lead the charge in advancing financial inclusion and empowerment through our innovative payment solutions,” Ntekob said.

With its payment app, Gigtrops has pledged to reshape the future of finance and empower millions of users globally.

– CAJ News