Cruel Nigeria guardian nabbed, kids rescued

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have arrested a woman for alleged child abuse crimes, including locking two minors in a toilet.

The two children, a boy and a girl both aged nine, have been rescued.

The guardian, named as Loveth Ilobi, was reported to have been subjecting the children to hardship and inhuman treatment.

It is alleged she often starved the children of food and locked them up in the latrine pending her return from work late at night.

It could not be ascertained if the woman and children were related.

“Investigation is ongoing,” said Anjuguri Manzah, the spokesperson of the police in the capital, Abuja.

He said the arrest followed a tip-off on Friday rescued two children that were allegedly locked in a toilet and subjected to inhuman treatment by their guardian.

She reportedly lives on the second floor of a two storey-building in the region of Garki.

Police reported the boy escaped through the window of the guardian’s apartment and raised the alarm, which led to the rescue of the second victim by law enforcers and the fire brigade.

– CAJ News