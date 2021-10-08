JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 8th OCTOBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – THE 16th edition of the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon was a resounding success after attracting thousands of participants from across the country and new partners that pledged their allegiance to its noble cause of raising awareness about breast cancer.

The 2021 edition of Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon was hosted virtually for the second year in a row on Sunday, 03 October, in adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Though the world’s biggest breast cancer walkathon was decentralised and gave participants the opportunity to walk in the safety of their neighbourhoods, the epicentre of the race was in Phalaborwa in Limpopo, where mining company Palabora Mining Company (PMC) supported the event and funded a gala dinner.

The hosting of the event outside of Johannesburg is historic as it marks a break from the event’s traditional hosting venue. This year, Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon also received a much-needed official endorsement and support from the National Department of Health.

“We are pleased with the support that that the public, our partners and the private sector are showing for the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon. It is because of this ongoing support that the event is growing from strength to strength. We wish to appeal to other potential partners to join forces with us to ramp up support to millions of women and their loved ones who are infected and affected by breast cancer, which is the most common strain of cancer affecting women.

The support we continue to receive strengthens our resolve to step up the fight against breast cancer by supporting ongoing initiatives to raise awareness and drive education about this silent and deadly pandemic,” says Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

Once again the iThemba Walkathon attracted an A-list of media personalities and celebrities who registered and pledged support to the fight against breast cancer. These included:- Actor, Kay Sibiya, MUA Judie Kama, Lilian Dube (iThemba Ambassador), Actress Mbali Maphumulo, Comedian Nina Hastie, Mrs Universe South Africa Melody Zondo to mention a few.

The proceeds generated from the hosting the event, will be donated to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that work with breast cancer survivors, namely the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Wings of Hope, Journeysys and Look Good… Feel Better (LGFB).

Since its inception, the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon has donated over R24.5 million to its NGO partners to help them fund their community outreach programmes and breast cancer awareness initiatives.

About Avon Justine’s Breast Cancer Promise

Ensuring every woman knows the risks, knows the signs and knows how and when to take action

We have been at the forefront of the fight against breast cancer since 1992, when the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade launched in the U.K. Over the last 25 years, Avon and the Avon Foundation for Women have donated more than $800 million USD to breast cancer causes, and educated 180 million women about the disease, and funded breast health screening for nearly 20 million women. This has only been possible with the support of donors, our Representatives, Associates and customers worldwide.

With the support of the Avon Foundation, we have renewed our global commitment to the cause with the launch of the Avon Breast Cancer Promise, a multi-year pledge educating women about breast health.

