Ethiopian Airlines recognized for defying pandemic

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, has recognized Ethiopian Airlines Group for resilience it displayed amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Tewolde Gebre Mariam, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, confirmed the honour.

“We were there when the world needed us most,” Mariam said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17 000 hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team.”

Ethiopian Airlines was largely recognized for converting their passenger aircraft to freighters during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

It is the first company to embark on this on an Airbus A350, according to Airbus.

“This is something unique all over the world,” said Hadi Akoum, Airbus Vice President Sales Africa and Levant Customer Affairs.

Akoum said Ethiopian Airlines was able to maintain the operation of all fleet where others are at 10 percent of their capability.

“And, many airlines have just simply gone bankrupt and people have lost their jobs,” Akoum added.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Aviation Group in Africa.

– CAJ News