In-form Cosmos coy on Premiership return prospects

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – JOINT top of the GladAfrica Championship and enjoying their best form in years, prospects of a return to the topflight league have never been this rosy for Jomo Cosmos after five years in the first division.

However, Jomo Sono’s team insists they are not getting carried away by talk of promotion.

With more than a third of the season elapsed, Ezenkosi are neck-on-neck with newboys Sekhukhune United atop the second tier of South African football.

The two sides are tied on 19 points, with Sekhukhune only top by virtue of goal difference (8, which is four better than Cosmos)

Both have an identical record of five wins, four draws and two losses since the ongoing season but Cosmos have taken off from where they finished last season in the bio-bubble.

They continued with their promising start to the new campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 win away to Cape Town All Stars on Tuesday.

Cosmos are the most dangerous team on the road and have won all their five matches away.

The 17 goals they have managed this term is only six lower than they managed the whole of last season when they survived relegation by a whisker, eventually finishing 13th in the 16-team log.

The five matches Sono’s side has managed this campaign is also three less than the victories managed the entire of last season.

The current form has raised talk Cosmos would be the frontrunners to claw their way back to the DStv Premiership but assistant coach, Brian Sebapole, guards against such.

“The spirit in the camp is good, which is very important,” he said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“However, we really don’t want to pre-empt anything now. Taking each game at a time is better,” Sono’s assistant added.

Cosmos’ next match is against Free State Stars who at 14th on the log are involved in an early season battle against relegation.

With things tight at the top of the GladAfrica Championship, a photo finish is anticipated to earn the sole ticket to the DStv Premiership.

“With this league you will never know,” Sebapole said.

“Whoever finds consistency first will be the one leading the pack,” he added.

In Saturday’s other matches, fifth-placed JDR Stars are at home to fourth-placed Uthongathi.

Royal AM are at home to Cape Umoya. The sides are seventh and sixth respectively.

Sekhukhune would be seeking to extend their place at the top when they welcome University of Pretoria.

Relegation candidates Steenberg United host freefalling Polokwane City.

TS Sporting will be at home to second-bottom Cape Town Spurs.

On Sunday, Cape Town All Stars and Pretoria Callies will contest a mid-table fixture.

Bottom-of-the-log Bizana Pondo Chiefs face a gruelling task away to third-placed Richards Bay.

– CAJ News