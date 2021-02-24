Huawei Ads business grows to MidEast, Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is expanding its advertising business – Huawei Ads- into overseas markets including the Middle East, Africa (MEA) and Pakistan.

Huawei Ads is a supply-side and demand-side, real-time advertising marketplace through which media companies transact ad impressions with accountability, using programmatic technology and includes a monetization tool for app publishers.

The beta version of the service is currently available for advertisers, media buying agencies and app publishers.

With the expansion, advertisers can reach an untapped pool of users.

These include users of Huawei devices, third-party apps, and Huawei apps such as Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Browser, Huawei Assistant, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, Huawei Themes and Petal Search.

This empowers both publishers and advertisers to have exclusive access to a larger market share that has never been tapped into before, and market their products and services while complying with relevant privacy regulations.

Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services in the MEA: Huawei Consumer Business Group, said advertisers were focused on better promoting their own brands by harnessing the potential of programmatic technology.

This enables them to be more visible as they target their preferred audiences and customers more effectively.

“The publisher’s goal is to increase revenue by having a tool that can maximize yield through robust bidding mechanisms, ultimately allowing for better monetization of their inventory and higher returns on advertising spend (ROAS),” Xiao said.

He said HMS clients were looking for a one-stop-shop tool to support them in achieving their strategic goals.

“At HMS, we are doing just that,” Xiao said.

HMS has built its ad exchange to facilitate both sides, powered by continuous innovation and tech capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

– CAJ News