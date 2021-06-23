Kenya augments digital systems for tax filing deadline

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has enhanced its digital channels in readiness for high traffic preceding the 2020 annual income tax return deadline, set for June 30.

It is augmenting the iTax system ahead of the deadline.

The authority is promoting the use of including the KRA M-Service App in light of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, which has occasioned minimal visits to public places as a safety measure.

KRA has also put in place measures to support taxpayers who may need assistance during the filing season virtually.

“The iTax system is currently very efficient, enabling taxpayers to file their returns 24 hours a day, without hitches,” said Deputy Commissioner Marketing and Communication, Grace Wandera.

As at June 20, over 3,8 million Kenyans had filed their returns successfully, translating to over 20 percent growth compared to the 3,1 million who had filed their returns by the same period the previous year.

“We have also extended our Service Centres and Contact Centre opening hours to serve the increasing footfall. In the month of June alone, we have served over 230, 000 customers, registering 71 percent growth of customers seeking services at the Huduma Centres and Service Centres compared to last year,” Wandera said.

KRA is serving approximately 20 000 customers in the various channels daily. The numbers are expected to soar as the deadline approaches.

The increase in the number of returns filed is attributed to the current stability of the iTax system.

Filing for the 2020 year of income tax returns kicked off on 1st January 2021, KRA expects over 5 million taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns by the deadline.

– CAJ News