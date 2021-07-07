Harmony Gold loses 55 workers to COVID-19

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HARMONY Gold, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – listed mining firm has lost 4 workers, a majority to the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year.

Some 55 employees succumbed to the pandemic. Nine others lost their lives through safety related incidents, during the course of the financial year (FY) 2021, which ended on June 30.

Peter Steenkamp, Harmony Gold Chief Executive Officer, disclosed the losses in a Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) on Wednesday.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to each and every family member and friend of our colleagues who are no longer with us,” he said.

“As we strive to reach our goal of zero loss of life, we are working day and night to ensure we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our people at all times,” Steenkamp assured.

The executive provided an update on the company’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, which is currently underway following the granting of Harmony accreditation to administer the vaccine by

the South African government.

Five vaccination sites were certified in Gauteng, the Free State and North West. The company is doing bulk registrations for employees.

In Papua New Guinea, an employee vaccination programme is also being rolled out with support from the National and Provincial Health Departments.

Harmony has over 46 000 employees.

Meanwhile, Harmony has met its annual gold production guidance for FY21 by producing between 1,50 million ounces (Moz) to 1,55Moz up to June 30.

– CAJ News