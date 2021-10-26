Kenya boasts Africa’s best airport hotel

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport has been awarded as the leading airport hotel of the year in Africa and Indian Ocean territories.

The accolade has been bestowed at the recently-concluded 28th annual World Travel Awards (WTA).

Vivek Mathur, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, noted, the accolade cemented the facility’s position as a leading hospitality player on the continent.

“It is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of our team in delivering an exceptional experience for our guests, no matter the circumstances,” Mathur said.

The company remains focused on recovery of the sector and look forward to a prosperous 2022 with increased travel, added the official.

Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a 172-room hotel located inside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Complex, opened in October 2017.

The hotel boasts views of the airport runway and the Nairobi National Park.

The WTA accolade is seen as significant amid the ongoing pandemic that has seen diminished travel and a drastic impact on the hospitality industry.

The World Tourism Organisation (WTO) in July 2021 reported an 81 percent drop in arrivals compared to the same period in 2019.

Despite COVID-19, the WTA revealed it recorded unprecedented levels of voting in this year’s awards.

There were more than 2 million votes for this accolade, the highest in WTA’s 28-year history. This is up from 1,945 million for the previous awards.

– CAJ News