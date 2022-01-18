Vic Falls festival returns with a bang

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE annual Victoria Falls Carnival has been reformatted to fall on a long weekend and offer more accommodation opportunities for resort capital city.

This is in the absence of counter attractions of the usual December period.

The tenth edition of the carnival will be held from April 29 to May 1. The latter is a public holiday in Zimbabwe and around the globe, held under the auspices of Workers Day.

“These are the new dates for the carnival going forward. There are a few reasons for this,” read the statement.

“For the past nine years, the Victoria Falls Carnival has always taken place over the New Year period cementing it as one of Africa’s top New Year events.”

The statement continued, “In 2022, the organisers have looked to reformat the event. Vic Falls Carnival is Africa’s celebration of its diverse culture, food and arts, and as such deserves its own stand-alone date.

“They have chosen a long weekend that offers festival-goers more competitive packages, a wider selection of artists from around the continent and great weather that allows you to see the Victoria Falls in all its glory after the summer rains.”

Organisers had considered changing the dates prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.

The event in 2021 was cancelled due to subsequent lockdowns.

It is traditionally held over three days with the bush train party on December 29 and a cross over show on New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Close to 10 000 revellers from across the globe usually attend the Victoria Falls Carnival.

Said the organisers: “Africa’s most exhilarating music and adventure festival, The Vic Falls Carnival, returns in 2022 at one of the Seven Wonders of the World for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, bigger and better than ever.”

“Adrenalin-pumping adventure, an incredible setting and a music hungry crowd all mixed with local and international music-fans boasting a line-up that showcases the best talent from around Africa.”

Artists already confirmed for the carnival are multi award-winning headline acts Master KG, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Lady Shasha.

– CAJ News