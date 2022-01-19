SAA re-launches flights to Durban

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has confirmed the re-launch of its flights to Durban.

The service resumes on March 4.

The addition of this domestic gateway will according to SAA make it easier for customers from across the growing Africa network to reach Durban on a single SAA ticket.

It will also make it easier for residents to conveniently connect on SAA to Accra (Ghana), Harare (Zimbabwe), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Lagos (Nigeria), Lusaka (Zambia) and Mauritius.

The airline said since its restart in August 2021, it had been constantly evaluating its route performance and waiting for the data to guide the company on the timing or the Durban re-launch.

SAA expressed delight at the addition of the route to its network and further support the recovery of South Africa’s business and tourism sectors.

“Our goal is to match capacity with demand as closely as possible and add new routes only where and when it makes sense,” SAA stated.

– CAJ News