Nigeria’s mobile market in sustained expansion

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has registered sustained growth in mobile connectivity over the past year.

The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) recent data on voice and internet subscriptions per state shows there were 206,4 million active voice users in the second quarter (Q2) of 20’22, representing a gain of 3,5 percent quarter-on-quarter (q/q) and 10 percent year-on-year (y/y).

The overall number of internet connections also climbed, reaching 151,3 million, up 3,8 percent q/q (7,8 percent y/y).

FBN Quest, the market analyst, noted the rate of mobile connectivity, internet penetration and broadband penetration are key contributors to economic growth and development.

“Consequently, the states’ levels of mobile connectivity are frequently reliable markers of their level of economic activity.”

Lagos topped the list of mobile active and internet subscribers with 25 million active mobile and 18,4 million internet connections respectively in the first half of 2022.

“This largely reflects its high level of economic activity and urbanization relative to other states,” FBN Quest explained.

Lagos’ share of mobile and internet connections was roughly double that of second place Kano State with 12,5 million active mobile and 9,3 million internet connections respectively.

Ogun, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 12,3 million, 10,9 million and 9,7 million active customers complete the list of the top five.

MTN Nigeria has the largest footprint of all the network operators with a market leadership position in 28 states, and an average market share of 41 percent across the 36 states and the FCT.

Airtel has an average market share of 29 percent across the states, with market leadership across three states.

It placed a respectable second in 27 states.

Despite its first-place position in six states, Globacom has an average market share of 25 percent nationally.

9Mobile’s average market share is 5 percent across the states.

Its market share in Lagos, its biggest market, is 11 percent.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and biggest country by population, estimated at 217 million.

– CAJ News