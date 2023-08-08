Normal service resumes at Margate Airport

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – NORMAL services have resumed at Margate Airport, a week after the breakdown of the airport’s fire truck.

The breakdown resulted in the downgrade of the airport in the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal province.

The airport thus could not provide the required aerodrome rescue and fire fighting services as required by civil aviation regulations.

This then meant that CemAir had to redirect or divert their flights to King Shaka International Airport until the challenge of the fire truck was sorted.

Simon April, Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson, said the issue had been resolved.

“It is with greatest relief to announce that the challenges that led to the temporary downgrade of Margate Airport have been resolved. The mechanical fault from the fire truck was resolved by Saturday 05 August 2023, testing was conducted and green light was given by relevant experts,” April stated.

CemAir also confirmed that flights to Margate were restored.

“CemAir was informed by the Margate Airport manager during the course of Saturday that the required repairs to the Fire Engine at the airport had been carried out. Early Sunday morning we were informed that the airport Category 4 status for the airport had officially been restored,” April said.

The year 2023 marks the tenth-year anniversary of the popular service between Johannesburg and Margate.

“We are optimistic that with some further incremental improvements we will be able to expand our service to other centres, add additional flights and operate larger aircraft to Margate,” CemAir stated.

– CAJ News