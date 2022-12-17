World Cup final a target for scammers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A CYBER security company has warned of scams devoted to what is anticipated the most-watched football World Cup final on Sunday.

Argentina and defending champions France will contest the decider at the Lusail in Qatar.

Kaspersky reports that considering the amount of attention surrounding this event, scammers will try to use it to steal valuable personal data or money.

Some 88 966 spectators are anticipated.

Given the limited number of places, Kaspersky projected scammers will use this chance to sell fake tickets.

According to these examples, the cost of such tickets can be up to US$4 000.

Phishing pages to buy tickets as well as well as fake bookmakers are ready to pounce.

“Such large international events inevitably attract a variety of scammers, who skillfully take advantage of people’s trust,” said Olga Svistunova, Web Content analyst at Kaspersky.

The analyst noted the related scams can take a number of diverse forms – from the sale of fake tickets to sports betting.

“In such cases, fans should be as vigilant as possible, as we know there is no such thing as a free lunch,” Svistunova advised.

Kaspersky advised that a reliable security solution can also be a good option to help weed out fraudulent schemes and keep personal data protected.

– CAJ News