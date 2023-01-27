Huawei’s Power-M to address rising energy challenges

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Pretoria

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has introduced Power-M, an advanced digital back-up power solution suitable for every household to meet their power supply needs.

The launch, alongside the Mate 50 smartphone, comes as South Africans experience incessant power cuts.

Both products demonstrate Huawei’s market leadership in innovative technology combined with sleek, modern designs, according to the company.

Nick Lusson, Senior Sales Consultant, Huawei Digital Power Southern Africa, said, with soaring fuel prices, load shedding and high prices of grid electricity and the need for low carbon energy solutions was more important than ever to help South Africans find a reliable energy solution.

“The Power-M is all of this and more,” he said.

The innovative modular, integrated design allows users to enjoy a reliable back up power supply without multiple pieces of equipment and dangerous cables lying around.

It can seamlessly switch between the grid, battery power, diesel gensets and solar power.

The capacity of each battery is 5kWh, but the design allows the system to be configured with up to six batteries, giving a maximum capacity of 45kWh.

The Power-M unit takes up less than 0.1m².

With its excellent noise control performance, it is suitable even for small space living.

It has a frosted enamel finish, and a visual power display that is intuitive and easy to understand.

“The Power-M can be installed as a power backup without solar panels, which can be added whenever needed,” Lusson explained.

He said it also has the flexibility to add new batteries without sacrificing performance.

“It is beautiful, easy and quick to install and use. It is strong enough for even the worst grid conditions. It is suitable for apartments, and houses of varying sizes,” said Lusson.

– CAJ News