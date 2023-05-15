Xtend Celebrates South African Launch of AI Ad-Engine with Leading Ecommerce Partners

CAPE TOWN – SOUTH Africa gets an exclusive preview of the world-class AI first retargeting engine that will enable e-commerce platforms to activate, monetise, and re-engage their users globally

Johannesburg 15 May 2023 – Xtend, a provider of futuristic marketing technologies, today announced the launch of a world-class AI-first retargeting engine designed to enhance the reach, conversion rates and customer engagement capabilities of leading ecommerce organisations.

Built on a large-scale AI model, Xtend provides an algorithm that makes predictions based on typical user profiles instead of usual marketing funnels and allows organisations to anticipate user preferences and brand engagements and reimagine the user journey and experiences. The solution is designed to help companies overcome challenges around cart abandonment, tightening privacy regulations and lowering marketing budgets by streamlining the user process and creating engagement funnels that keep users within the ecosystem.

At its core, Xtend is a retargeting product launched for ecommerce and fintech verticals with impressive capabilities across all performance categories. It is set to incorporate a section of owned and operated contextual ecommerce inventory, known as SHOPit, to create a more native environment so users can engage with offers outside of their core platforms.

An agnostic plug-and-play solution, SHOPit allows Xtend to accurately pinpoint lapses in the user journey and help organisations retarget using unique and customised user scenarios alongside AI Generated Content (AIGC) native creations.

Xtend and its multiple capabilities and functionalities has been developed by a team with more than 10 years of experience in the fields of AI and advertising technology and can be applied across multiple industries, sectors and companies to achieve optimal customer engagement and service delivery results.

“Industries like ecommerce, fintech, and food delivery apps acquired huge volumes of users during the pandemic. These users, many of whom were forced to come online faster than they may have, are behaving in unique ways, posing challenges to typical user models in the adtech industry. Xtend is a pioneering innovation made by a global team with rich retargeting experience to meet the needs of our partners. It incorporates best practices of marketing technology solutions across both owned and operated and programmatic inventory,” says Karam Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Xtend. “We are excited to debut amid a new AI generation, given every part of our engine and workflow is heavily integrated with AI, bringing efficiencies onto the table.”

“In the on-demand, ecommerce world, the level of insight provided by Xtend allows for companies to provide consumers with immense choice and flexibility while reducing friction and increasing stickiness,” added Karam Malhotra.

“South African businesses focusing on ecommerce are focusing on driving existing users to re-purchase and re-engage within their ecosystems and this is where the new Xtend product plays a critical role. Our solution allows for forward-thinking organisations to steer their user acquisition models alongside their retargeting models to grow their customer base further and to partner with other brands more effectively.”

Xtend acts as a massive performance marketing engine that has the ability to help marketers find the right signal amidst the noise. As a branch of SHAREit Group, Xtend will help companies and marketers retarget their app users by providing a one stop shop for them to run campaigns delivering the most effective ROI inside and outside of SHAREit’s ecosystem, as required.

For more information please contact http://xtend.com/ (WIP)

NB: This article was published on behalf of our media partner, Media Web

– CAJ News