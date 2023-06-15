Lenovo AI infrastructure revenues exceed $2 billion

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO has reached record annual artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure revenues of over US$2 billion (¥14,295 billion).

The Chinese firm has also unveiled the next phase of its growth strategy, with an additional $1 billion investment over three years to accelerate AI deployment for businesses around the world.

As part of the additional investment, Lenovo is committing $100 million to grow the Lenovo AI Innovators programme, which has delivered a record 150+ AI solutions created with 45 leading ISV partners in the program’s first year.

Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said building on these solutions, this pivotal investment further expanded the development of AI-ready infrastructure solutions that would help customers overcome deployment complexities and more easily implement AI to deliver transformative services and products to the market.

“As we continue our path to become the world’s largest end-to-end infrastructure solutions provider, Lenovo is committed to being the most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation by bringing AI to the source of their data, at the edge,” Skaugen said.

The Lenovo AI Innovators includes an ecosystem of software partners collaborating with Lenovo to provide customers with AI solutions for their end-to-end operations, including computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security and virtual assistants for every industry.

The new Lenovo AI Discover Centre of Excellence provides access to Lenovo data scientists, AI architects and engineers to help explore, deploy and scale AI solutions.

