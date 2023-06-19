Eswatini’s tourism sector bounces back from pandemic setbacks

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Eswaziland Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THERE is renewed optimism in the hospitality and tourism sector in Eswatini, overcoming the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows one of the country’s main tourist draw cards being fully booked and the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Eswatini (HOTAES) certifying new tour guides.

This past weekend, Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Moses Vilakati, conferred certificates to the 138 guides who completed a tour guide course the HOTAES facilitated.

“This tour guide course means that Eswatini has new tourism ambassadors who will not only promote the country to international and regional tourists, but will themselves come to the country as visitors the next time so they see more of Eswatini,” he said.

“It is my humble belief that the knowledge acquired in this training will benefit the sector and ensure that the right information about the Kingdom’s key feature is accurately shared with visitors which will make them fall in love with destination Eswatini.”

Vilakati noted the HOTAES training was conducted in the backdrop of the MTN Bushfire Festival, which was hailed as a huge success. There were over 20 000 guests from 50 countries in attendance.

“This year’s global gathering and celebration has proven once and for all the power of the arts to unite people from all walks of life,” organizers of the festival stated.

MTN Bushfire is one of Africa’s best-known multicultural festivals. The 2023 edition was held at Malkerns Valley in Manzini at the end of May.

“Despite establishments being fully booked and busy, the industry made sure that they all go with a positive image of the country having had the royal experience,” he said.

“This speaks volumes about how the sector has staff that is able to cope even under pressure and it is this ability to deliver a quality product that will see tourists returning to the country again and again,” Vilakati added.

The re-launched Eswatini Air has launched flights to regional destinations such as South Africa and Zimbabwe in recent weeks.

– CAJ News