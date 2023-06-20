Cruise Vacations aims for best travel agency award

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CRUISE Vacations has been nominated for the second year in a row in the category of Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency.

The boutique, luxury-cruise specialist agency based in Johannesburg was first nominated in 2022 and went on to pick up the title.

World Cruise Awards serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector.

Voting is now open for the World Cruise Awards 2023.

Gaynor Galbraith-Neill, owner of Cruise Vacations, said that the team was delighted to be nominated for a second year in a row.

“Being nominated and winning in 2022 was a huge boost for our small Team after a couple of very difficult years for the global cruise industry, to be nominated for a second time makes us equally proud, it is incredible to be acknowledged on a global platform for our efforts down here in Africa.”

Cruise Vacations, who were only able to return to full operation during 2022 once international travel re-opened, said it had been busier than ever before.

Their determination to grow sales for luxury cruises from the African region has seen them create a portal and programme for the local travel trade, with great focus on training and development and to help local travel businesses grow their sales in this sector.

Cruise Vacations is the officially appointed General Sales Agents in Africa for some of the world’s most prestigious cruise lines, Silversea Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Star Clippers and Emerald Cruises.

It handles the marketing, sales and reservations for those products selling immersive voyages on all seven continents to travellers.

– CAJ News