Chatenta, a salty hot spring steeped in mystery

from SNIKE MZULAH in Siavonga, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

SIAVONGA, (CAJ News) – COMMUNITY leaders in Siavonga have called for the upgrading of Chatenta Hot spring into a tourist attraction.

The hot spring which is surrounded by shiny attractive stones, is found in Nanyanga Ward an hour’s drive from Siavonga township.

Its water is saline and when it dries, leaves behind salt crystals.

Despite these qualities, it has over the years remained underdeveloped and underutilized, prejudicing the local community of potential tourism earnings.

Area councilor Leopard Simwiinde appealed to the Zambian government to upgrade the hot spring so that the local people can benefit it.

“It is sad that we have not taken it upon ourselves to market this natural wonder, that is why we need the Ministry of Tourism and Art through Zambia Tourism agency to help us market the hot spring,” Simwiinde said.

“We need also to find a way to fence the hot spring and just leave a gate so that whoever comes to see it, can pay some money which can be used to help and support vulnerable people in our communities.”

Darius Mulunda, the area Member of Parliament, echoed the same sentiments, saying Chatenta Hot Spring could generate income.

“I propose that we commercialize and develop this hot spring into a community-based tourism resort as an ideal local economic development strategy,” he said.

The hot spring has been steeped in mystery ever since it was discovered a long time ago by the Tonga speaking people and this could be a pull factor for tourists.

Like to the Tonga of yesteryear, locals believe the spring is holy.

“The place where the hot spring is situated is a shrine related to ancestral spirits,” Simwiinde claimed.

He said some people who have used the water confessed that it had healing powers.

Indians, Chinese and Lebanese from Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces are said to frequent the place to get the “holy water which heals skin diseases and sexually transmitted diseases and other ailments”.

The councillor however, said it was sad that some people still refused to visit the area for fear of “getting lost” after hearing stories about the “spirits residing there”.

“What is important is, you first have to pray to God before going to visit the hot springs for protection. And it’s not a must that if you don’t pray you get lost, no. We do pray because of the spirits that are there,” he said.

He added that apart from the hot spring, there were sites such as the Nankwilimba Caves which were rarely visited by tourists due to lack of publicity and inaccessibility due to bad roads.

A Historian, Phanwell Simamba says Chatenta Hot Spring had tremendous tourism potential which could attract both local and international tourists.

“The hot spring requires a serious upgrade in terms of scenic beauty to draw international tourists and more local tourists. If we are serious about expanding the tourism sector, then development of the Chatenta Hot springs is imperative. We should not only be seen to speak about finding more sustainable and environmentally friendly foreign currency generating alternatives, we should be seen to take full advantage of developing the economic potential of sites like the Chatenta Hot Spring,” he says.

“What is missing at Chatenta Hot Spring is an eco-project that builds sauna rooms/steam rooms, hot spring ponds, Jacuzzis and showers-the creation of a natural therapeutic spa resort of sorts. The healing/ therapeutic/regenerative powers of the spring waters are not just a myth spread by locals who bring sick people every day.

“Hot spring waters are scientifically known to have a variety of minerals, including silica, calcium and sodium bicarbonate which dissolve into the water from underground.” he said.

– CAJ News