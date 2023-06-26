Huawei Eco Connect set for South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 2 000 delegates from around the world will gather in South Africa early next month to explore the role of digitalisation in driving economic growth in the continent.

The business executives, innovators, industry thought leaders and partners will meet for the Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Huawei’s flagship event in Sub-Saharan Africa will be on July 6, under the theme, “Leading Digital for New Value Together.”

It offers a chance for delegates to get to grips with the latest Huawei products and various marketable scenario-based solutions, along with an understanding of how to provide customers with better service assurance.

“This is planned to be the largest event Huawei Enterprise has hosted on the African Continent showcasing our commitment to digital transformation on the continent,” said Leandra Chinniah, Marketing Director, Huawei Enterprise South Africa.

“It is expected to have around 2 000 attendees from around Africa, covering a wide range of audiences, including ICT leaders, top ICT System integrators, major government agencies on the African continent, and the largest organisations in the finance, transportation, electric power, education, healthcare and retail industries.”

The 2 500-square-foot exhibition hall will provide on-site access to the latest products and solutions of Huawei and top integrators in Africa.

More than 50 experts from various fields from all over the world will discuss information and communications technology (ICT).

“We are excited and looking forward to welcoming the African continent to Johannesburg,” Chinniah said.

Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices.

– CAJ News