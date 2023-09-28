Airlines expand services in Cape Town route

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PASSENGER growth at Cape Town (CPT) international airports is poised to increase with local and international airlines commencing routes between the South African coastal city and international destinations.

Condor will resume its seasonal Frankfurt (Germany) – CPT service, starting on September 30, and will increase frequencies from three to five weekly flights.

LAM Mozambique Airlines will commence operations between Maputo and CPT with three flights per week, starting on October 15.

FlyNamibia will be operating a new route between Walvis Bay and CPT, with four flights per week, starting October 27.

South African Airways will commence a non-stop flight between CPT and São Paulo, Brazil on October 31, with two frequencies per week.

As of August Kenya Airways added an additional frequency on its Nairobi – CPT route, increasing to three weekly flights and Edelweiss resumed its seasonal Zurich – CPT service, operating four flights a week.

The latter carrier will also operate an extended season until May 31.

As of September, FlySafair commenced operations between CPT and George, with three flights per week.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, provided the updates.

Meanwhile, passenger growth at Cape Town International Airport continues, with both the domestic and international passenger terminals recording positive monthly and year-to-date increases.

The domestic terminal recorded an 18 percent year-on-year growth for the month of August, with over 542 000 passengers moving through the terminal. The year-to-date domestic passenger growth (January-August) has increased to 12 percent, when compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a total of 4,34 million passengers.

The international terminal saw a 34 percent year-on-year growth in August, with over 199 000 passengers moving through the terminal. Year-to-date, the international terminal growth is at 64 percent when compared to 2022, with over 1,78 million two-way passengers moving through the international terminal.

George Airport’s passenger numbers remained steady with a 2 percent year-on-year increase for August, with over 62 000 passengers travelling through the airport. Year-to-date, the airport has welcomed over 511 000 passengers which represents a year-on-year growth of 3 percent, compared to 2022.

– CAJ News