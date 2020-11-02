Huawei’s Petal Search launches in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PETAL Search, Huawei’s official search engine app, is now available in over 170 countries and regions in over 50 languages.

It was introduced at the Huawei Mate 40 series launch event last week as the company announced new developments to Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem.

Launched in South Africa on Monday (today), it lets users conveniently and instantly find out the information and services they need.

Local apps that are available are ABSA, Discovery Bank, DSTV Now, Showmax, Standard bank, SuperSport, Woolworth and Zando among others.

Petal Search offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights and local business.

It also develops and integrates various tools, such as weather, calculator, rate exchange and even paper query to help user easily obtain daily-used information.

With the new update, the search experience is now visually richer.

Search results are presented in information cards, as opposed to simple web links, to help users get this wealth of useful information instantly with just a few clicks.

Leveraging Huawei devices’ artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Petal Search allows users to search by taking photos or images through its visual search function.

It recognises a wide range of objects such as people, animals and landmarks. It will introduce new capabilities such as plants identification.

A voice search feature is also integrated in the app, supporting English, Spanish, French, Arabic and more.

“These features help Petal Search meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle,” Huawei stated.

– CAJ News